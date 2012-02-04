Feb 4 2012 Six Nations championship results and standings on Saturday

France 30 Italy 12

Scotland 6 England 13

Playing on Sunday

Ireland v Wales (1500)

Standings:

P W D L F A Pts

France 1 1 0 0 30 12 2

England 1 1 0 0 13 6 2

Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Scotland 1 0 0 1 6 13 0

Italy 1 0 0 1 12 30 0

Fixtures:

Feb. 11

Italy v England (1600)

France v Ireland (2000)

Feb. 12

Wales v Scotland (1500)

Feb. 25

Ireland v Italy (1330)

England v Wales (1600)

Feb. 26

Scotland v France (1500)

March 10

Wales v Italy (1430)

Ireland v Scotland (1700)

March 11

France v England (1500)

March 17

Italy v Scotland (1230)

Wales v France (1445)

England v Ireland (1700)

