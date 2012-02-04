UPDATE 1-Rugby-Luatua jumps ship but NZ captain Read staying put
* All Blacks captain Read says will re-sign for NZ (Adds coach Hansen's comment)
Feb 4 2012 Six Nations championship results and standings on Saturday
France 30 Italy 12
Scotland 6 England 13
Playing on Sunday
Ireland v Wales (1500)
Standings:
P W D L F A Pts
France 1 1 0 0 30 12 2
England 1 1 0 0 13 6 2
Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scotland 1 0 0 1 6 13 0
Italy 1 0 0 1 12 30 0
- -
Fixtures:
Feb. 11
Italy v England (1600)
France v Ireland (2000)
Feb. 12
Wales v Scotland (1500)
Feb. 25
Ireland v Italy (1330)
England v Wales (1600)
Feb. 26
Scotland v France (1500)
March 10
Wales v Italy (1430)
Ireland v Scotland (1700)
March 11
France v England (1500)
March 17
Italy v Scotland (1230)
Wales v France (1445)
England v Ireland (1700)
- - - -
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Leinster v Edinburgh Rugby (1935) Scarlets v Zebre (1935) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Benetton Rugby Treviso (1430) Ulster v Glasgow Warriors (1500) Ospreys v Munster (1715) Connacht v Newport Gwent Dragons (1935)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v Saracens (1945) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Harlequins (1500) Leicester Tigers v Bristol Rugby (1500) Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (1500) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Northampton (1500) Sale Sharks v Wasps (1500)