Wales 27 Scotland 13
Played on Saturday
Italy 15 England 19
Postponed
France v Ireland
Standings:
P W D L F A Pts
Wales 2 2 0 0 50 34 4
England 2 2 0 0 32 21 4
France 1 1 0 0 30 12 2
Ireland 1 0 0 1 21 23 0
Scotland 2 0 0 2 19 40 0
Italy 2 0 0 2 27 49 0
Results:
Feb. 4
France 30 Italy 12
Scotland 6 England 13
Feb. 5
Ireland 21 Wales 23
Fixtures:
Feb. 25
Ireland v Italy (1330)
England v Wales (1600)
Feb. 26
Scotland v France (1500)
March 10
Wales v Italy (1430)
Ireland v Scotland (1700)
March 11
France v England (1500)
March 17
Italy v Scotland (1230)
Wales v France (1445)
England v Ireland (1700)
