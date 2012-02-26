Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Feb 26 Six Nations championship result and standings on Sunday (times GMT)
Scotland 17 France 23
Played on Saturday
Ireland 42 Italy 10
England 12 Wales 19
Standings:
P W D L F A Pts
Wales 3 3 0 0 69 46 6
France 2 2 0 0 53 29 4
England 3 2 0 1 44 40 4
Ireland 2 1 0 1 63 33 2
Scotland 3 0 0 3 36 63 0
Italy 3 0 0 3 37 91 0
- -
Results:
Feb. 4
France 30 Italy 12
Scotland 6 England 13
Feb. 5
Ireland 21 Wales 23
Feb. 11
Italy 15 England 19
Feb. 12
Wales 27 Scotland 13
- -
Fixtures:
March 4
France v Ireland (1500)
March 10
Wales v Italy (1430)
Ireland v Scotland (1700)
March 11
France v England (1500)
March 17
Italy v Scotland (1230)
Wales v France (1445)
England v Ireland (1700)
- - - -
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.