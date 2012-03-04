March 4 Six Nations championship result
and standings on Sunday (times GMT)
France 17 Ireland 17
Standings:
P W D L F A Pts
Wales 3 3 0 0 69 46 6
France 3 2 1 0 70 46 5
England 3 2 0 1 44 40 4
Ireland 3 1 1 1 80 50 3
Scotland 3 0 0 3 36 63 0
Italy 3 0 0 3 37 91 0
Results:
Feb. 4
France 30 Italy 12
Scotland 6 England 13
Feb. 5
Ireland 21 Wales 23
Feb. 11
Italy 15 England 19
Feb. 12
Wales 27 Scotland 13
Feb 25
Ireland 42 Italy 10
England 12 Wales 19
Feb 26
Scotland 17 France 23
Fixtures:
March 10
Wales v Italy (1430)
Ireland v Scotland (1700)
March 11
France v England (1500)
March 17
Italy v Scotland (1230)
Wales v France (1445)
England v Ireland (1700)
