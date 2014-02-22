HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
Feb 22 Six Nations championship results and standings on Saturday (times GMT). Played on Saturday: Italy 20 Scotland 21 England 13 Ireland 10 Played on Friday: Wales 27 France 6 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1. Ireland 3 2 0 1 64 22 4 2. England 3 2 0 1 57 36 4 3. Wales 3 2 0 1 53 47 4 4. France 3 2 0 1 62 61 4 5. Scotland 3 1 0 2 27 68 2 6. Italy 3 0 0 3 45 74 0 Results: Feb. 1 Wales 23 Italy 15 France 26 England 24 Feb. 2 Ireland 28 Scotland 6 Feb. 8 Ireland 26 Wales 3 Scotland 0 England 20 Feb. 9 France 30 Italy 10 Remaining fixtures: March 8 Ireland v Italy (1430) Scotland v France (1700) March 9 England v Wales (1500) March 15 Italy v England (1230) Wales v Scotland (1445) France v Ireland (1700) (Compiled by Mark Pangallo; editing by Ken Ferris)
WELLINGTON, March 12 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will be holding his breath over the next few days as a number of players in contention to play the British and Irish Lions in June were all injured in the latest round of Super Rugby.
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Jaguares flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored 21 points and his place kicking proved the difference as the Argentine side beat the Lions 36-24 in their first home match at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.