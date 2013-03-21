LONDON, March 21 A selection of stats from the 2013 Six Nations championship:

* Wales became just the ninth team in the history of the championship to take the outright title despite losing their opening match. It was the first time Wales had accomplished such a feat.

* England have now failed to win the all-important last game to take a grand slam in five of the last six occasions they have attempted it - against Wales in 1999, Scotland in 2000, Ireland in 2001 and 2011 and now Wales again. Their solo triumph during this time period was in 2003 against Ireland.

* In the 48 instances of a side having a chance to deprive another of a grand slam without the change of gaining a slam themselves, Wales are the best at ruining a party. The defeat of England was the sixth occasion that they have stopped a potential grand slam in its tracks, doing so against Ireland in 1926 and 1951, France in 1955, Ireland in 1969, and England in 1999 and 2013

* Wales were the top scorers, made more clean breaks than any other side, had the best tackle success rate and had the best discipline.

* France's Louis Picamoles had an outstanding tournament and made more carries than any other player in the competition as well as gaining the most metres by any forward. He was the only player to make more carries than Sean O'Brien who was one of just 10 Irish players to feature in every game. The Leinster star beat 12 defenders and caused real damage when carrying the ball.

