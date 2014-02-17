Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
Feb 17 Injured Wales centre Jonathan Davies has been ruled out of the Six Nations Championship match against France in Cardiff on Friday.
Assistant coach Robin McBryde told a news conference on Monday that the absence of the British and Irish Lion left stuttering Wales "a bit thin" in midfield with possible replacement Ashley Beck also out injured.
Davies suffered a chest injury in the November test against South Africa and has failed to recover sufficiently despite returning for club side Scarlets.
Defending champions Wales are fourth in the Six Nations table after one win and one defeat so far. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
SYDNEY, March 21 The twice Super Rugby champion ACT Brumbies have issued a call to arms to rugby fans in the Australian capital, asking them to show their support for the franchise by turning out for this weekend's match.
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.