Feb 17 Injured Wales centre Jonathan Davies has been ruled out of the Six Nations Championship match against France in Cardiff on Friday.

Assistant coach Robin McBryde told a news conference on Monday that the absence of the British and Irish Lion left stuttering Wales "a bit thin" in midfield with possible replacement Ashley Beck also out injured.

Davies suffered a chest injury in the November test against South Africa and has failed to recover sufficiently despite returning for club side Scarlets.

Defending champions Wales are fourth in the Six Nations table after one win and one defeat so far. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)