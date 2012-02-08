Rugby-Wales look North in bid to conquer Scotland
LONDON, Feb 22 Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
(Updates with Ferris citing not upheld)
Feb 8 Wales lock Bradley Davies will miss the remainder of the Six Nations championship after he was suspended for seven weeks on Wednesday for his spear tackle on Ireland's Donnacha Ryan in Sunday's clash in Dublin.
Davies was sinbinned after the incident and Wales coach Warren Gatland acknowledged that he should have earned a red card.
He was cited for foul play and an independent Six Nations discpinary committee concluded "the player lifted his opponent beyond a horizontal position but did not bring him to the ground safely contrary to Law 10.4(j) and the IRB's particular emphasis on this aspect of the game, merited a top end entry to the IRB's table of sanctions."
The Committee said it had added two weeks on to the entry point ban of 10 weeks to "reflect the need for a deterrent for this type of foul play", but had then applied the maximum possible reduction of five weeks because of Davies' "admission of guilt, his previous good disciplinary record and his conduct at the hearing".
Davies, who has the right to appeal, can resume playing on March 26.
Wales, who beat Ireland 23-21 in their tournament opener, face Scotland in Cardiff on Sunday.
A citing against Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris, who was yellow-carded for a tip-tackle on lock Ian Evans, was not upheld.
The penalty conceded by Ferris late in the game cost Ireland the game as Leigh Halfpenny bisected the posts to hand Wales victory. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London; editing by John Mehaffey)
