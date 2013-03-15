LONDON, March 15 England will be the side under pressure when the Six Nations pacesetters travel to Wales for the championship decider on Saturday, Welsh forward Ian Evans said.

An England win will guarantee Stuart Lancaster's inexperienced side the grand slam but Wales can defend their crown with a victory by at least eight points, or seven so long as England do not outscore them by three tries.

"I would say the pressure is on England," second row forward Evans told reporters on Friday.

"They are coming to Wales to play for a grand slam and that is a hell of a lot of pressure," said Evans, fully aware the 70,000 plus crowd at the Millennium Stadium will create an even more fervent atmosphere than usual.

Evans said the experience in the Welsh side, compared to the lack of it among the England camp, could turn the result in the hosts's favour. Most of the England side have never played at the cauldron of noise in Cardiff.

"We went to Twickenham to win the Triple Crown and most of the boys felt the pressure then but we came through it," he said of the Welsh triumph over England last year.

"We have got that experience but it's unknown territory for the English boys coming here for the grand slam."

England last claimed the Six Nations title in 2011 but have not finished with a perfect five wins since 2003, when they went on to win a first World Cup trophy. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)