(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON Jan 23 Wales lock Ian Evans will miss the Six Nations Championship after being banned for 12 weeks for stamping in a Heineken Cup match, a disciplinary hearing ruled on Thursday.

The Ospreys forward admitted stamping on the head of Leinster second row Mike McCarthy in Friday's game.

Evans was sent off by French referee Romain Poite in the 20th minute after the incident that resulted in a bloody cut to the head of Ireland international McCarthy.

"In upholding the red card decision, the judicial officer stated the incident involved at least two stamps which connected with McCarthy's head and which resulted in a serious facial wound," European Rugby (ERC) said in a statement.

Evans was initially given a 16-week suspension but that was reduced "due to the player's guilty plea, good conduct and remorse during the hearing".

The lock, who can appeal against the decision, will be free to play again on April 21.

The Six Nations starts on Feb. 1. (Writing by Justin Palmer and Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)