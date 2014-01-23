LONDON Jan 23 Wales lock Ian Evans will miss the Six Nations championship after he was banned for 12 weeks for stamping in a Heineken Cup match, a disciplinary hearing ruled on Thursday.

Ospreys forward Evans admitted stamping on the head of Leinster second row Mike McCarthy in Friday's match, European Rugby (ERC) said in a statement.

The Six Nations starts on Feb. 1. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Tony Jimenez)