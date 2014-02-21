CARDIFF Feb 21 Wales ran in two tries as they crushed France 27-6 at the Millennium Stadium on Friday to keep alive their dream of a third successive Six Nations title.

Centre George North scored a first half try and captain Sam Warburton added a second near the end with fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicking 17 points.

France, previously unbeaten after wins over England and Italy, were second best all night to a dominant Welsh pack who put behind them the loss to Ireland in Dublin two weeks ago.

The result leaves Wales, France and Ireland all on four points before the unbeaten Irish face England at Twickenham on Saturday looking to win the Triple Crown and take sole lead in the standings. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Mark Meadows)