HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
March 14 Prop Gethin Jenkins returns from injury to captain Wales in the absence of Ryan Jones for Saturday's Six Nations decider against England at the Millennium Stadium.
Jenkins missed last weekend's 28-18 win over Scotland with a calf injury. Paul James drops to the replacements to make room for the forward who will win his 98th cap.
Justin Tipuric comes into the back row as openside flanker for the injured Ryan Jones in the only other change to the team that won at Murrayfield with Sam Warburton switching to the blindside.
Aaron Shingler replaces Tipuric on the bench.
Skipper Ryan Jones misses the match after breaking a shoulder bone against Scotland.
Wales, last year's grand slam champions, will retain the title if they win by at least eight points, or seven so long as England do not outscore them by three tries.
Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Sam Warburton, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Gethin Jenkins (Captain) Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Scott Andrews, 19-Andrew Coombs, 20-Aaron Shingler, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-James Hook, 23-Scott Williams. (Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 71 Rebels (Australia) 6 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27 Crusaders (New Zealand) 30 Brumbies (Australia) 22 Sharks (South Africa) 27 Sunwolves (Japan) 23 Southern Kings (South Africa) 37 Lions (South Africa) 55 Waratahs (Australia) 36 Stormers (South Africa) 32 Jaguares (Argentina) 25 Cheetahs (S
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 3 Wasps 24 Gloucester Rugby 27 Harlequins 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 17 10 3 4 490 335 13 59 3. Saracens 16 11 1 4 382 220 7 53 4. Bath Rugby 17 10 0 7 362 294 8 48 5. Leicester Tigers 17 10 0 7 411 343 7 47 6. Northa