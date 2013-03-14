March 14 Prop Gethin Jenkins returns from injury to captain Wales in the absence of Ryan Jones for Saturday's Six Nations decider against England at the Millennium Stadium.

Jenkins missed last weekend's 28-18 win over Scotland with a calf injury. Paul James drops to the replacements to make room for the forward who will win his 98th cap.

Justin Tipuric comes into the back row as openside flanker for the injured Ryan Jones in the only other change to the team that won at Murrayfield with Sam Warburton switching to the blindside.

Aaron Shingler replaces Tipuric on the bench.

Skipper Ryan Jones misses the match after breaking a shoulder bone against Scotland.

Wales, last year's grand slam champions, will retain the title if they win by at least eight points, or seven so long as England do not outscore them by three tries.

Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Sam Warburton, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Gethin Jenkins (Captain) Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Scott Andrews, 19-Andrew Coombs, 20-Aaron Shingler, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-James Hook, 23-Scott Williams. (Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)