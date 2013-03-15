LONDON, March 15 Wales play England in a
match to decide who wins the Six Nations championship on
Saturday.
Where: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
Capacity: 74,500
When: Saturday, March 16 (1700 GMT)
Referee: Steve Walsh (New Zealand)
Who needs what:
Wales will retain their Six Nations title if they win by at
least eight points, or seven so long as England do not outscore
them by three tries.
England will win the grand slam and Six Nations championship
if they beat Wales. They would still win the Six Nations if they
lose by six or fewer points or by seven so long as they outscore
Wales by three tries.
If both teams end up level on points difference and tries
scored (currently 7-5 in Wales's favour), the title would be
shared.
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1. England 4 4 0 0 91 48 8
2. Wales 4 3 0 1 92 63 6
3. Scotland 4 2 0 2 82 84 4
4. Ireland 4 1 1 2 57 59 3
5. Italy 4 1 0 3 53 96 2
6. France 4 0 1 3 50 75 1
2013 Six Nations results
Feb. 2
Wales 22 Ireland 30
England 38 Scotland 18
Feb. 9
France 6 Wales 16
Feb. 10
Ireland 6 England 12
Feb. 23
Italy 9 Wales 26
England 23 France 13
March 9
Scotland 18 Wales 28
March 10
England 18 Italy 11
Teams:
15-Leigh Halfpenny 15-Alex Goode
14-Alex Cuthbert 14-Chris Ashton
13-Jonathan Davies 13-Manu Tuilagi
12-Jamie Roberts 12-Brad Barritt
11-George North 11-Mike Brown
10-Dan Biggar 10-Owen Farrell
9-Mike Phillips 9-Ben Youngs
8-Toby Faletau 8-Tom Wood
7-Justin Tipuric 7-Chris Robshaw*
6-Sam Warburton 6-Tom Croft
5-Ian Evans 5-Geoff Parling
4-Alun Wyn Jones 4-Joe Launchbury
3-Adam Jones 3-Dan Cole
2-Richard Hibbard 2-Tom Youngs
1-Gethin Jenkins* 1-Joe Marler
Replacements:
16-Ken Owens 16-Dylan Hartley
17-Paul James 17-Dave Wilson
18-Scott Andrews 18-Mako Vunipola
19-Andrew Coombs 19-Courtney Lawes
20-Aaron Shingler 20-James Haskell
21-Lloyd Williams 21-Danny Care
22-James Hook 22-Toby Flood
23-Scott Williams 23-Billy Twelvetrees
Coaches:
Rob Howley (interim) Stuart Lancaster
Recent meetings
25.02.2012 SN London England 12 Wales 19
13.08.2011 WU Cardiff Wales 19 England 9
06.08.2011 WU London England 23 Wales 19
04.02 2011 SN Cardiff Wales 19 England 26
06.02.2010 SN London England 30 Wales 17
14.02.2009 SN Cardiff Wales 23 England 15
02.02.2008 SN London England 19 Wales 26
04.08.2007 WU London England 62 Wales 5
17.03.2007 SN Cardiff Wales 27 England 18
04.02.2006 SN London England 47 Wales 13
05.02.2005 SN Cardiff Wales 11 England 9
20.03.2004 SN London England 31 Wales 21
* SN=Six Nations, WU=World Cup warm up
Four of England's starting team for the last time the teams
met in Cardiff two years ago are in Saturday's XV - Ben Youngs,
Chris Ashton, Dan Cole and Martin Wood.
Wales have five survivors - Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts,
Mike Phillips, Sam Warburton and Alun Wyn Jones.
Championship odds according to Ladbrokes as of March 14:
Wales 11/4
England 2/7
Form
Wales's form defies all logic. When they lost their opening
game of the Six Nations at home to Ireland it was their eighth
successive defeat. That run came after they had reached the
World Cup semi-finals and completed a grand slam in the 2012 Six
Nations.
Since that Ireland match they have won three in a row and
have not conceded a try since the 42nd minute of the Ireland
defeat. They have, however, lost their last five games at
Cardiff, spanning more than a year.
England finished second in last year's tournament, beaten
only by Wales at Twickenham. Two defeats and a draw in South
Africa were followed by a win over Fiji but then another two
defeats, by Australia and South Africa.
Just as the doubters were beginning to surface, however,
they stunned New Zealand in December and have followed up with
wins over Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy.
Having opened with four tries against Scotland at
Twickenham, they have managed only one in their three subsequent
games.
England have won all four away games they have played in the
tournament under Lancaster - Scotland, Italy and France last
year and Ireland last month.
