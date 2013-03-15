LONDON, March 15 Wales play England in a match to decide who wins the Six Nations championship on Saturday. Where: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Capacity: 74,500 When: Saturday, March 16 (1700 GMT) Referee: Steve Walsh (New Zealand) Who needs what: Wales will retain their Six Nations title if they win by at least eight points, or seven so long as England do not outscore them by three tries. England will win the grand slam and Six Nations championship if they beat Wales. They would still win the Six Nations if they lose by six or fewer points or by seven so long as they outscore Wales by three tries. If both teams end up level on points difference and tries scored (currently 7-5 in Wales's favour), the title would be shared. Standings P W D L F A Pts 1. England 4 4 0 0 91 48 8 2. Wales 4 3 0 1 92 63 6 3. Scotland 4 2 0 2 82 84 4 4. Ireland 4 1 1 2 57 59 3 5. Italy 4 1 0 3 53 96 2 6. France 4 0 1 3 50 75 1 2013 Six Nations results Feb. 2 Wales 22 Ireland 30 England 38 Scotland 18 Feb. 9 France 6 Wales 16 Feb. 10 Ireland 6 England 12 Feb. 23 Italy 9 Wales 26 England 23 France 13 March 9 Scotland 18 Wales 28 March 10 England 18 Italy 11 Teams: 15-Leigh Halfpenny 15-Alex Goode 14-Alex Cuthbert 14-Chris Ashton 13-Jonathan Davies 13-Manu Tuilagi 12-Jamie Roberts 12-Brad Barritt 11-George North 11-Mike Brown 10-Dan Biggar 10-Owen Farrell 9-Mike Phillips 9-Ben Youngs 8-Toby Faletau 8-Tom Wood 7-Justin Tipuric 7-Chris Robshaw* 6-Sam Warburton 6-Tom Croft 5-Ian Evans 5-Geoff Parling 4-Alun Wyn Jones 4-Joe Launchbury 3-Adam Jones 3-Dan Cole 2-Richard Hibbard 2-Tom Youngs 1-Gethin Jenkins* 1-Joe Marler Replacements: 16-Ken Owens 16-Dylan Hartley 17-Paul James 17-Dave Wilson 18-Scott Andrews 18-Mako Vunipola 19-Andrew Coombs 19-Courtney Lawes 20-Aaron Shingler 20-James Haskell 21-Lloyd Williams 21-Danny Care 22-James Hook 22-Toby Flood 23-Scott Williams 23-Billy Twelvetrees Coaches: Rob Howley (interim) Stuart Lancaster Recent meetings 25.02.2012 SN London England 12 Wales 19 13.08.2011 WU Cardiff Wales 19 England 9 06.08.2011 WU London England 23 Wales 19 04.02 2011 SN Cardiff Wales 19 England 26 06.02.2010 SN London England 30 Wales 17 14.02.2009 SN Cardiff Wales 23 England 15 02.02.2008 SN London England 19 Wales 26 04.08.2007 WU London England 62 Wales 5 17.03.2007 SN Cardiff Wales 27 England 18 04.02.2006 SN London England 47 Wales 13 05.02.2005 SN Cardiff Wales 11 England 9 20.03.2004 SN London England 31 Wales 21 * SN=Six Nations, WU=World Cup warm up Four of England's starting team for the last time the teams met in Cardiff two years ago are in Saturday's XV - Ben Youngs, Chris Ashton, Dan Cole and Martin Wood. Wales have five survivors - Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, Mike Phillips, Sam Warburton and Alun Wyn Jones. Championship odds according to Ladbrokes as of March 14: Wales 11/4 England 2/7 Form Wales's form defies all logic. When they lost their opening game of the Six Nations at home to Ireland it was their eighth successive defeat. That run came after they had reached the World Cup semi-finals and completed a grand slam in the 2012 Six Nations. Since that Ireland match they have won three in a row and have not conceded a try since the 42nd minute of the Ireland defeat. They have, however, lost their last five games at Cardiff, spanning more than a year. England finished second in last year's tournament, beaten only by Wales at Twickenham. Two defeats and a draw in South Africa were followed by a win over Fiji but then another two defeats, by Australia and South Africa. Just as the doubters were beginning to surface, however, they stunned New Zealand in December and have followed up with wins over Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy. Having opened with four tries against Scotland at Twickenham, they have managed only one in their three subsequent games. England have won all four away games they have played in the tournament under Lancaster - Scotland, Italy and France last year and Ireland last month. (Compiled by Toby Davis/Mitch Phillips; editing by Ed Osmond)