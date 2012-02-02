LONDON Feb 2 Gdansk, the Baltic port
where the Solidarity free trade union emerged in 1980 under
future Poland president Lech Walesa, has played host this year
to the Wales national team preparing for the Six Nations
championship.
The Welsh team held two separate camps in Spala before last
year's World Cup and were impressed by the benefits of an
intensive training programme, including the use of cryotherapy
chambers where temperatures plunge to minus 160 degrees Celsius.
They decided to return to Poland again this year for a
week's training in Gdansk before travelling to Dublin this week
for Sunday's opening match against Ireland.
"I do really enjoy it," Wales captain Sam Warburton said at
the official championship launch in London last week.
"I love training, if I wasn't playing professional rugby I
would be training every day of the week anyway. A week in
Poland, there are no distractions, there is just you, you eat,
train and sleep, eat, train and sleep.
"It's the training which is hard, going into the chambers is
the easy bit. You walk in for four minutes, you walk out, you
are still nice and dry."
Coach Warren Gatland attributes Wales's spirited displays at
last year's World Cup in New Zealand to the confidence gained
during the gruelling physical workouts in Poland.
"We believed in our conditioning, the players were very
confident in how fit we were," Gatland said. "That gave us a
massive amount of confidence knowing that we could physically go
in and match or finish on top of anyone in the World Cup.
"New Zealand is the hardest country in the world to go and
earn a bit of respect. We did this as a team."
INJURY PROBLEMS
Wales's hopes of reaching the World Cup final against New
Zealand were effectively scuppered in the 18th minute of their
semi-final against France when Warburton was sent off for a
dangerous tackle.
They still lost by a point only and Warburton is not
dwelling on what might have been.
"It's not an issue to be honest," he said. "My grandad died
before Christmas and I kind of realised there were more
important things in life and much worse things can happen.
"Obviously at the time I was devastated at the red card but
I have had plenty of support from my family and people back home
have been great as well. It's not an issue and it's dead and
dusted now, people are ready to move on."
Wales have been hard hit by injuries this year with both
first choice locks Alun Wyn Jones and Luke Charteris out of
action along with loosehead prop Gethin Jenkins.
They have delayed naming a side until Friday in the hope
that flyhalf Rhys Priestland (knee), blindside flanker Dan
Lydiate (ankle) and centre Jamie Roberts (knee) will be able to
play in Dublin.
James Hook, who failed to impress in New Zealand, will
substitute for Priestland if necessary and Gatland suggested
Leigh Halfpenny would take over the goalkicking duties.
Gatland said Ireland would be difficult opponents in the
opening game, especially after the impressive form of their club
teams in the Heineken Cup.
"But we have to look back and reflect what we did in New
Zealand, how well we played," he said. "We went to New Zealand
and played with no fear and ideally we want to build on this
confidence going into the Six Nations."
Warburton said the teams were similar in style.
"We have got some great backs and a good, strong forward
pack and I'm really looking forward to the backrow battle as
well," he said.
"If we manage to win that it sets us up with three home
games in the four remaining fixtures which puts us in a good
strong position."
