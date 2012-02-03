Feb 3 Flyhalf Rhys Priestland and centre Jamie Roberts will start for Wales in their opening Six Nations championship match against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday after recovering from knee injuries.

The side named on Friday shows five changes to the team who defeated Ireland in last year's World Cup quarter-final after a series of injuries which have sidelined both first choice locks Alun Wyn Jones and Luke Charteris along with loosehead prop Gethin Jenkins.

Hooker Huw Bennett will win his 50th cap while Alex Cuthbert, who made his debut against Australia in December, will play on the right wing with George North switching to the left following Shane Williams's retirement.

British and Irish Lions prop Adam Jones returns to the front row and Ryan Jones moves into the back row to replace the injured Dan Lydiate. Ian Evans and Bradley Davies will lock the scrum.

""We have been able to retain continuity in some key areas, we have been working hard and we feel we are approaching this match with the right attitude and with some good preparation work done," Wales head coach Warren Gatland told the Welsh Rugby Union website (www.wru.co.uk).

"We are two sides who know each other well, Ireland will not have enjoyed losing to us in New Zealand, they will want to redress the balance in Dublin this weekend, but they will find us in just as determined mood."

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Michael Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Ryan Jones, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Huw Bennett, 1-Rhys Gill.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Andy Powell, 19-Justin Tipuric, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-James Hook, 22-Scott Williams.

