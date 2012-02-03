Feb 3 Flyhalf Rhys Priestland and centre
Jamie Roberts will start for Wales in their opening Six Nations
championship match against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday after
recovering from knee injuries.
The side named on Friday shows five changes to the team who
defeated Ireland in last year's World Cup quarter-final after a
series of injuries which have sidelined both first choice locks
Alun Wyn Jones and Luke Charteris along with loosehead prop
Gethin Jenkins.
Hooker Huw Bennett will win his 50th cap while Alex
Cuthbert, who made his debut against Australia in December, will
play on the right wing with George North switching to the left
following Shane Williams's retirement.
British and Irish Lions prop Adam Jones returns to the front
row and Ryan Jones moves into the back row to replace the
injured Dan Lydiate. Ian Evans and Bradley Davies will lock the
scrum.
""We have been able to retain continuity in some key areas,
we have been working hard and we feel we are approaching this
match with the right attitude and with some good preparation
work done," Wales head coach Warren Gatland told the Welsh Rugby
Union website (www.wru.co.uk).
"We are two sides who know each other well, Ireland will not
have enjoyed losing to us in New Zealand, they will want to
redress the balance in Dublin this weekend, but they will find
us in just as determined mood."
Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan
Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland,
9-Michael Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain),
6-Ryan Jones, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Huw
Bennett, 1-Rhys Gill.
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Andy Powell,
19-Justin Tipuric, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-James Hook, 22-Scott
Williams.
