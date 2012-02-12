CARDIFF Feb 12 Wales overcame a sluggish opening half to carve apart error-prone and ill-disciplined Scotland and hand out a 27-13 Six Nations drubbing at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday to make it two wins from two in the championship.

Leigh Halfpenny scored two second-half tries and kicked 12 points while Alex Cuthbert also touched down for the hosts as the Scots, who had more than held their own in the first 40 minutes, paid the price for having two players sin-binned.

Scotland, level 3-3 at the break, rallied briefly with Greig Laidlaw getting his side's first try in five matches on his first start but it was too little too late as Wales confidently followed up last weekend's win over Ireland.

Wales now head to Twickenham to take on England, also with two wins from two under interim coach Stuart Lancaster, on Feb. 25 while the Scots must lick their wounds before hosting France a day later.