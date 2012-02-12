CARDIFF Feb 12 Wales overcame a sluggish
opening half to carve apart error-prone and ill-disciplined
Scotland and hand out a 27-13 Six Nations drubbing at the
Millennium Stadium on Sunday to make it two wins from two in the
championship.
Leigh Halfpenny scored two second-half tries and kicked 12
points while Alex Cuthbert also touched down for the hosts as
the Scots, who had more than held their own in the first 40
minutes, paid the price for having two players sin-binned.
Scotland, level 3-3 at the break, rallied briefly with Greig
Laidlaw getting his side's first try in five matches on his
first start but it was too little too late as Wales confidently
followed up last weekend's win over Ireland.
Wales now head to Twickenham to take on England, also with
two wins from two under interim coach Stuart Lancaster, on Feb.
25 while the Scots must lick their wounds before hosting France
a day later.
(Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by xxxxxxxx)