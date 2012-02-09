Feb 9 Forwards Gethin Jenkins and Dan
Lydiate will start for Wales in their Six Nations clash against
Scotland in Cardiff on Sunday after recovering from injury.
Both missed last Sunday's 23-21 opening round win over
Ireland in Dublin.
Ryan Jones, who featured in the back row against Ireland,
moves to lock to replace Bradley Davies who will miss the
remainder of the Six Nations after he was suspended for seven
weeks on Wednesday for his spear tackle on Ireland's Donnacha
Ryan.
Loosehead prop Jenkins has overcome a knee problem and
replaces Rhys Gill in the front row while back row forward
Lydiate is fit after an ankle injury and returns to the
blindside flank vacated by Jones.
"Gethin brings a wealth of experience to the team, which is
the main reason we have brought him in for Rhys, who is unlucky
to miss out with Paul James covering both sides of the scrum
from the bench," coach Warren Gatland said in an Welsh Rugby
Union statement.
"Dan's return from injury is timely and Ryan's versatility
allows us to cover for Bradley with minimum disruption, with Lou
Reed also giving us an extra option from the bench."
Gatland said Wales would not underestimate Scotland, who
went down 13-6 to England at Murrayfield in their opening match.
"The amount of possession and territory they had against
England last weekend meant that they should have won the game
and they will come to the Millennium Stadium buoyed by that
knowledge," he said.
Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan
Davies 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland,
9-Mike Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain),
6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Ryan Jones, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Huw
Bennett, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Lou Reed,
19-Andy Powell, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-James Hook, 22-Scott
Williams.
(Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by John Mehaffey)