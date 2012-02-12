* Wales make most of Scotland's ill-discipline
* Three-try burst secures second win for Welsh
CARDIFF Feb 12 Wales overcame a sluggish
start to crush an error-prone and ill-disciplined Scotland 27-13
in the Six Nations on Sunday and make it two wins from two.
Fullback Leigh Halfpenny scored two tries and kicked 12
points and wing Alex Cuthbert also touched down for the hosts
who scored 24 unanswered points in a rampant 15-minute spell at
the start of the second half at the Millennium Stadium.
The Scots, who had more than held their own in the first 40
minutes and were level at 3-3 at halftime, were put to the sword
after having two players sin-binned.
Scotland rallied briefly from 27-6 down with Greig Laidlaw
getting his side's first try in five matches on his first start
but it was too little too late as Wales confidently followed up
last weekend's win over Ireland.
"I'm pleased with the result. There are a few things to work
on but we knew how tough Scotland were going to be," Wales coach
Warren Gatland told the BBC.
"Everyone had written them off but at halftime the message
was 'we know we're in a test match, we need to be more accurate.
Let's just keep it simple, retain ball and create some
chances'."
Wales now head to Twickenham to take on England, also with
two wins under interim coach Stuart Lancaster, on Feb. 25 while
the Scots must lick their wounds before hosting France a day
later.
Wales were forced to reshuffle hours before Sunday's game
when captain Sam Warburton withdrew after failing to recover
from a dead leg. His place in the back row was taken by debutant
Aaron Shingler with Ryan Jones taking over the captaincy.
Scotland, quick to the breakdown and demonstrating a
ferocious work rate, did not let Wales settle in the opening
half and the hosts suffered further injury woes when they lost
hooker Huw Bennett and wing George North who had to be helped
off just before the break.
Andy Robinson's Scotland had been the marginally better side
but mistakes, as they had made in the home defeat by England,
cost them dearly once again.
TRY BLITZ
A knock-on close to the Welsh line cost them the chance of a
try in the first half and the game was turned on its head at the
start of the second half.
The Scots committed another glaring error when Chris Cusiter
made a hash of gathering the kickoff to hand Wales a lineout in
their opponents' 22. The ball was then worked wide for Cuthbert
who brushed off a missed tackle to touch down.
Scotland were reduced to 14 men after centre Nick De Luca
was sin-binned for an off-the-ball tackle which Halfpenny, who
kicked a late penalty to defeat Ireland, further punished to
extend the lead to 13-3.
Flyhalf Laidlaw also proved accurate with the dead ball but
a rampaging Wales struck again as swift passing created the
space for Halfpenny to dart over.
Scotland were in disarray and after fullback Rory Lamont was
sent to the sidelines for a professional foul, Halfpenny touched
down again in the corner for his second and a third Welsh try.
Scotland, back with a full complement of players, did at
least rally in the final quarter but the game had already
slipped from their grasp.
Luckless replacement Stuart Hogg was denied a try when he
was ruled to have knocked on with the line at his mercy but
Laidlaw did score a consolation when he gathered from a maul and
reached out for the line.
Robinson said his side had played well but was once again
left to rue missed opportunities.
"I'm proud of the way we went out and played the game," he
said.
"We had opportunities to score before halftime and didn't
and after halftime we missed the restart and Wales took their
opportunities. Credit to Wales, they had chances and took them
and we had chances and we didn't."
(Writing by Justin Palmer in London, Editing by Ed Osmond)