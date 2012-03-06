(adds details, quotes)

March 6 Prop Gethin Jenkins will lead grand slam hopefuls Wales against Italy in their Six Nations clash in Cardiff on Saturday after Sam Warburton was ruled out with a knee problem.

Flanker Warburton is replaced by Justin Tipuric who picks up his fourth cap, but makes his first start for Wales, already winners over Ireland, Scotland and England to top the standings.

In the only other change from the side that overcame England 19-12 at Twickenham, Matthew Rees comes in at hooker in place of Ken Owens who moves to the bench.

Centre Jamie Roberts has recovered from a knee injury and starts in the back line.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said there was no danger of his side already looking ahead to a probable title showdown with France on the final weekend.

"Italy will be hoping to find us complacent and with one eye on the French game, but nothing less than victory on Saturday will be accepted by this Wales team or satisfy the nation behind us and all of that leaves the players themselves brimming with ruthless intent," he said in an WRU statement.

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Matthew Rees, 1-Gethin Jenkins

