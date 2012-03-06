Rugby-North fit and firing for Wales, says Edwards
LONDON, Feb 21 Winger George North is fit for Wales in their Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said on Tuesday.
March 6 Wales team to face Italy at the Millennium Stadium in the Six Nations championship on Saturday:
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Matthew Rees, 1-Gethin Jenkins
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Luke Charteris, 19-Ryan Jones, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-James Hook, 22-Scott Williams (Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 21 Sale's Auckland-born winger Denny Solomona has been tipped for a place on the British and Irish Lions' tour to New Zealand by former England back Austin Healey.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 21 Stormers loose forward Siya Kolisi admits he has had some growing up to do since bursting onto the Super Rugby scene four years ago but feels he is now ready to play a key leadership role in guiding them to glory this season.