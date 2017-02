March 10 Wales defeated Italy 24-3 in the Six Nations championship at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff on Saturday to move to within one win of a third grand slam in eight seasons.

Jamie Roberts and Alex Cuthbert scored second half tries after Italy had held the hosts to a six-point lead at halftime.

Wales, who host France on the final weekend of the championship next Saturday, played 10 minutes of the second half without fullback Leigh Halfpenny.

Halfpenny was sent to the sin bin after colliding with Italy captain Sergio Parisse when both players went for a high ball.

