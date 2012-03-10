March 10 Wales overcame a tenacious Italy
side 24-3 at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday to move to
within one victory of a third Six Nations championship grand
slam in eight seasons.
Second half tries to centre Jamie Roberts and right wing
Alex Cuthbert gave Wales an ultimately comfortable win despite
losing fullback Leigh Halfpenny for 10 minutes when he was sent
to the sin bin.
Halfpenny was shown a yellow card after he collided with
Italy captain Sergio Parisse when both players went for a high
ball.
The win put Wales on course for the grand slam next Saturday
when they host World Cup finalists France in Cardiff.
"We've got a chance, we're at home" coach Warren Gatland
told the BBC.
"I thought the crowd today...on the way into the stadium
were fantastic. Next week we'll try and keep our heads down and
not do too much.
"If we do achieve a grand slam, three in eight years,
that'll be pretty special."
Wales monopolised possession in the first half, with Italy
forced to make 76 tackles to the home side's 14.
But their only reward when the teams turned around was three
Halfpenny penalties to one from Mirco Bergamasco.
Ten minutes into the second Roberts finally breached the
Italian defence when Wales turned the ball over within their own
half.
The ball went wide to Roberts, who feinted left then cut
inside and raced through unopposed to score between the posts.
Three minutes before fulltime the powerful Cuthbert scythed
through the Italian defence to score on the right flank.
"We knew it was going to be tough," Cuthbert said. "Their
work rate was outstanding and it was hard to break them down."
Gatland said he though the yellow card decision by Irish
referee George Clancy had been harsh.
"The man with the whistle didn't make it very easy for us
today, I thought he was pretty pedantic. That was frustrating
but the boys tried really hard.
"That was pretty tough really. I thought he was a little bit
unlucky, but we dug deep in that 10 minute period and kicked
three points," he said.
"It turned into a bit of a dogfight but that happens
sometimes."
(Reporting by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Alan
Baldwin)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories