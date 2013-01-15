LONDON Jan 15 Injury-hit Wales named five uncapped players in a 35-man squad on Tuesday for the defence of their Six Nations championship title which gets underway next month.

Unable to call on locks Alun Wyn Jones, Luke Charteris and Bradley Davies through injury, interim coach Rob Howley called up James King and Andrew Coombs for the first time.

Back-row forwards Josh Navidi and Andries Pretorius were also selected, along with wing Eli Walker.

Wales, who won a third grand slam in eight years last season but have since lost seven successive games, welcome back influential prop Adam Jones and fellow front-rower Craig Mitchell from injury.

Wales host Ireland in their opening match on Feb. 2. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)