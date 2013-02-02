Rugby-England under much more pressure than Scotland, says Barclay
March 7 Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
LONDON Feb 2 Ireland inflicted an eighth successive defeat on last season's Six Nations champions and grand slam winners Wales whose fall from grace continued with in a 30-22 loss in the opening game of the tournament on Saturday.
Wales were stunned by Ireland's 20-point salvo in the opening 28 minutes that brought tries for wing Simon Zebo and prop Cian Healy, their scores backed up by Jonny Sexton's accurate boot.
Returning former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll went over from a metre out, his 46th international try in 121 matches, early in the second half and although Wales countered with scores from Alex Cuthbert, Leigh Halfpenny and Craig Mitchell, their stirring fightback fell short.
No side has won back to back grand slams since France in the old Five Nations in 1997 and 1998. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by John Mehaffey)
BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.
ROME, March 7 Italy have named three changes to the starting line-up for their home match against France in the Six Nations on Saturday as coach Conor O’Shea insisted consistency in selection was only the way forward for his team.