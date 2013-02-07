Feb 7 Ryan Jones will return to captain Wales in their Six Nations championship match in France on Saturday after Sam Warburton was ruled out through injury.

Jones has recovered from a thumb problem to lead Wales for a record 30th time as blindside flanker along with openside Justin Tipuric, who comes in for the benched Aaron Shingler.

In the only other change from the 30-22 home defeat by Ireland, the team's eighth loss in a row, Richard Hibbard replaces Matthew Rees at hooker.

Warburton has a stinger injury to nerves in his shoulder.

"We didn't start the tournament the way we wanted to on the weekend but Saturday is a chance for us to go out and show what we can do," interim coach Rob Howley said in a statement on Thursday.

"We know that we will have to start well and start the way we finished the game against Ireland. It's disappointing to have Sam ruled out but Ryan comes in as captain with a wealth of experience.

"Playing France in Paris is always a huge match but we have worked hard as a squad this week and want to deliver a performance we know we are capable of."

Centre Jamie Roberts will win his 50th cap.

Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Ryan Jones (captain)7, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Andrew Coombs, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Craig Mitchell, 19-Lou Reed, 20-Aaron Shingler, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-James Hook, 23-Scott Williams (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)