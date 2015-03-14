CARDIFF, March 14 Resilient Wales withstood a second-half battering to blow the Six Nations wide open and end holders Ireland's grand slam hopes with a 23-16 victory on Saturday.

Wales, 15-9 ahead at halftime thanks to four Leigh Halfpenny penalties and a Dan Biggar drop goal, were forced into intense defence for much of the second half but secured breathing space when replacement centre Scott Williams burst through for a try.

Ireland, with captain Paul O'Connell winning his 100th test cap, hit back with a converted penalty try to before Halfpenny's fifth penalty took Wales seven clear although they were again clinging on at the end.

The destiny of the title could now come down to points difference with Ireland and Wales having three wins from four games. England, who host Scotland later at Twickenham, could also move to six points with a victory. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond)