CARDIFF, March 17 Wales completed their third Six Nations championship grand slam in eight seasons on Saturday with a 16-9 victory over World Cup finalists France.

Right wing Alex Cuthbert capitalised on a turnover ball after a shuddering tackle by Dan Lydiate on France captain Thierry Dusautoir to score midday through the first half and propel Wales to a 10-3 halftime lead.

France rallied in the second half with two penalties to one which narrowed the gap to four points with seven minutes remaining. Leigh Halfpenny then kicked a crucial penalty and Wales clung on to win before their delighted home crowd.

The visitors asked for the roof at the Millennium Stadium to be kept open and pitch conditions were treacherous throughout the match after a heavy shower before the kickoff with frequent handling errors by both sides.

