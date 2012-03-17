CARDIFF, March 17 Wales completed their third
Six Nations championship grand slam in eight seasons on Saturday
with a 16-9 victory over World Cup finalists France.
Right wing Alex Cuthbert capitalised on a turnover ball
after a shuddering tackle by Dan Lydiate on France captain
Thierry Dusautoir to score midday through the first half and
propel Wales to a 10-3 halftime lead.
France rallied in the second half with two penalties to one
which narrowed the gap to four points with seven minutes
remaining. Leigh Halfpenny then kicked a crucial penalty and
Wales clung on to win before their delighted home crowd.
The visitors asked for the roof at the Millennium Stadium to
be kept open and pitch conditions were treacherous throughout
the match after a heavy shower before the kickoff with frequent
handling errors by both sides.
(Writing by John Mehaffey; Editing by Justin Palmer)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories