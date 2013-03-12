LONDON, March 12 Wales captain Ryan Jones will miss Saturday's Six Nations championship finale against England at the Millennium stadium after injuring his shoulder in last weekend's win over Scotland, the Welsh Rugby Union reported on Tuesday.

The flanker underwent a scan on Monday after leaving the field in obvious pain on Saturday.

Sam Warburton, the captain of last season's grand slam champions, is the obvious candidate to take over from Jones after he was named the man-of-the-match against the Scots.

Warburton, who started on the bench against Italy after missing the previous match against France through injury, returned at openside flanker in the starting XV against the Scots.

Wales will retain the title if they win by at least eight points on Saturday over an England side going for the grand slam, or seven points if the visitors do not outscore them by three tries. (Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Justin Palmer)