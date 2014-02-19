(Fixes typo in headline)
Feb 19 Wales coach Warren Gatland on Wednesday named the following team for Friday's Six Nations match against France at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff (2000 GMT):
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-George North, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Rhys Webb; 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Gethin Jenkins
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-James Hook (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Rex Gowar)