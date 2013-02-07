Feb 7 Wales interim coach Rob Howley named the following team to play France at the Stade de France in Paris in the Six Nations championship on Saturday:
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Ryan Jones (captain), 5-Ian Evans, 4-Andrew Coombs, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Craig Mitchell, 19-Lou Reed, 20-Aaron Shingler, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-James Hook, 23-Scott Williams.
