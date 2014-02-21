Feb 21 Wales lock Alun Wyn-Jones has been ruled out of the Six Nations match against France on Friday due to a foot infection, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

The British and Irish Lions captain will be replaced in the starting lineup by Jake Ball with Andrew Coombs added to the replacements' bench.

Wales, seeking a record third successive Six Nations title. lost to Ireland in their last match after winning their opener against Italy.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Clare Lovell)