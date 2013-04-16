April 16 Western Force are "embarrassed" by Saturday's pitch invasion in Perth that marred their 16-14 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders, the Super Rugby team said on Tuesday.

Five men were taken into custody after several fans ran onto the NIB stadium pitch, causing the game to be held up.

The Crusaders have lodged an official complaint regarding the incident and Super Rugby's governing body SANZAR have asked for a full report from the match officials.

"RugbyWA is embarrassed by this disruption at a Force home match and does not condone this behaviour," the Force said in the statement.

"This was unacceptable behaviour from a small minority of attendees at the venue and is the first instance of such behaviour at a Force home match in eight years of Super Rugby. Regardless, it will not be tolerated."

One offender has been charged with trespass while others have been summoned to appear before Perth Magistrates Court. The club have also handed out a five-year bans from the venue, the statement said.

"We have received a series of recommendations from NIB Stadium regarding the review of security measures and reaction to such incidents.

"RugbyWA will look to endorse and work with nib Stadium to implement these measures as a means of ensuring such incidents do not happen again," the Force added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Peter Rutherford)