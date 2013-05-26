May 26 All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock will miss next month's three-test home series against France with a fractured finger, New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Crusaders lock injured the ring finger of his right hand in Canterbury's 28-19 Super Rugby loss to the Chiefs at Waikato Stadium on Friday, ruling him out of action for four to six weeks.

"Sam will undergo a follow-up X-ray after which we should have a clearer picture of the injury and what that means for his return to rugby," Hansen said in a statement.

"While this is disappointing for Sam, and for the All Blacks, one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity, so we look forward to seeing that opportunity being realised."

The injury blow means the All Blacks have lost two senior locks in matter of days after Ali Williams announced his retirement on Friday.

The All Blacks host France in the first test at Auckland on June 8, followed by matches in Christchurch (June 15) and New Plymouth (June 22). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)