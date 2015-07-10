* Chiefs coach remains in critical condition

WELLINGTON, July 10 Waikato Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge has been air-lifted back to New Zealand for treatment after an eye infection left him in a critical condition in Samoa.

Strawbridge, a technical advisor to the Samoa national rugby team, was admitted to an Apia hospital on Tuesday with an infection in his right eye after taking ill on a flight from New Zealand.

His condition "deteriorated rapidly" and he was still in a critical condition on Friday, the Super Rugby team and the Samoa Rugby Union said in a joint statement.

Local media said his condition had improved enough for him to be flown back to New Zealand and he arrived back at the Chiefs' home city of Hamilton later on Friday.

Chiefs officials and an ambulance were waiting on the tarmac to transfer him to a local hospital, the New Zealand Herald said.

The 50-year-old had flown to Samoa to help the team prepare to host the All Blacks in a one-off test on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford/John O'Brien)