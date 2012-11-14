LONDON Nov 14 New Zealand centres Tamati Ellison and Ben Smith face a battle to remain in the All Blacks squad for the remainder of their European tour after their injuries turned out to be more serious than first thought.

Ellison has ligament damage to his toe while Smith suffered a fractured cheek bone in the 51-22 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

"Tamati has got a sore toe. There's ligament damage on the side of his toe. It's a little bit unusual," All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster said in a statement on Wednesday(www.allblacks.com).

"We're going to give ourselves a couple of days now we know what it is to see if it settles down. Ben Smith has a small fracture in his cheek. We're not sure at this stage whether he is going to play again on this tour."

The All Blacks face Italy in Rome on Saturday before playing Six Nations champions Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 24 and England at Twickenham on Dec. 1.

"Ben has the type of injury it is possible to play with but we want to make sure we get people to give us the right opinion on it," Foster added.

Foster said both players would definitely miss the Italy clash. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Clare Fallon)