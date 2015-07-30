July 29 Samoa's Sakaria Taulafo dived on the loose ball for a last-minute try to give his side a 21-20 victory over Canada in their Pacific Nations Cup clash in Toronto on Wednesday, setting up a final against Fiji.

The Fijians were lucky to escape with a 27-22 victory over Japan despite being reduced to 13 men for the final minutes of their clash, also in Toronto.

Both lock Leone Nakarawa and prop Campese Mafu were sinbinned for deliberately collapsing the strong Japanese rolling maul.

Fiji had battled back from a 9-3 deficit before they scored three quick tries before halftime but managed to hold off a strong and controlled Japanese forward effort in the second half to set up a final against Samoa next Monday.

The two Pacific sides battled to a 30-30 draw in their clash earlier in the six-nation tournament which is providing the teams with valuable preparation for the World Cup in England from Sept 18-Oct. 31.

Canada, who had a 13-3 lead at halftime, had been leading their clash against the ninth-ranked Samoans when James Pritchard converted a try that gave the Canadians a 20-16 lead with the clock winding down.

Samoa then drove down the field and while they had their lineout stolen by Canada the ball came loose when two Canadians collided, with Taulafo scoring the match-clinching try.

Tonga beat the United States 33-19 in the early match in Toronto to set up a clash against Japan for third place.

The North American sides will play off for fifth and sixth.

