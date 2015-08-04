Aug 3 Fiji have issued a warning to their World Cup rivals by winning the Pacific Nations Cup with a 39-29 defeat of Samoa in the final of the six-nation tournament on Monday.

The Fijians, who meet pool rivals England, Wales and Australia at the World Cup, were made to work hard by a gallant Samoa who fought back from a 17-3 deficit to snatch the lead early in the second half at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Fiji lock Leone Nakawara scored a brace of tries, with winger Fa'atoina Autagavaia notching two for Samoa.

Fiji finished the tournament undefeated with three wins and a thrilling 30-30 draw against the same opponents.

Tonga won the third place playoff with a 31-20 win over Japan, while the United States edged Canada 15-13 to finish the tournament fifth. (Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom)