LONDON May 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley became the first player to be sent off in an English Premiership final on Saturday and is likely to see his British and Irish Lions tour hopes disappear as a result.

Hartley, captaining Northampton in the Twickenham final against Leicester, had previously been warned by referee Wayne Barnes for speaking out of turn when he again voiced his frustration after another penalty decision went against his team late in the first half.

Barnes promptly produced a straight red card, telling other Northampton players that he had been called a "xxxxing cheat".

Hartley almost certainly faces a ban that seems certain to see him not taking his place when the Lions fly to Australia on Monday.

Ireland's Rory Best, considered by many to have been unlucky to have missed the initial selection, would be favourite to be called up as a replacement.

Leicester led the Premiership final 16-5 at halftime.