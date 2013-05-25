LONDON May 25 Leicester were crowned English rugby champions for the 10th time when they beat Northampton 37-17 in an extraordinary final as their rivals had captain Dylan Hartley sent off at the end of the first half for abusing the referee on Saturday.

Leicester, appearing in a remarkable ninth successive final but who had lost their last two, had the early advantage with a Niall Morris try but the game turned in their favour when England hooker Hartley was shown a straight red after the referee said he called him a "xxxxing cheat".

Leicester led 16-5 at the break but Northampton, seeking their first title, showed magnificent spirit to score two excellent second-half tries and close to within seven points, after Graham Kitchener had added a second Leicester try.

Leicester, however, survived the scare and further tries for Manu Tuilagi and Verenki Goneva took them clear. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)