LONDON Nov 21 The English Rugby Football Union (RFU) reported record annual revenues and operating profit on Monday despite management upheaval off the field.

The sport's biggest and richest union said it would be able to repay 'comfortably' by December next year a bank loan used to develop the South Stand at their Twickenham stadium, rendering the Union effectively debt free.

Group revenues for the year ending on June 30 increased from 112 million pounds ($177 million) to 136.3 million, largely driven by the match programme of four internationals and three Six Nations Games.

Operating profit was 40.6 million, up 14.8 million, and sales of corporate hospitality packages increased by 17 percent with 21,000 sold.

Ticket income grew by 8.7 million to 30 million pounds.

The RFU, who will be hosting the 2015 World Cup, said investment in the grassroots of the game also reached a record level of 18 million pounds.

However it added that business and administration costs had increased by 3.5 million, with the main cause being the cost of restructuring the senior executive management team and 1.3 million in redundancy payments.

"The results are reflective of a solid financial and commercial base embedded over the past few years," said chief financial officer Stephen Brown, who will take over as acting CEO when Martyn Thomas leaves next month.

Thomas stood down as chairman of the RFU in July after a bungled attempt to bring in a performance director that saw the removal of chief executive John Steele.

"Securing record revenues and operating profit is particularly relevant for the current season, when Twickenham Stadium has no autumn internationals and only two Six Nations matches," added Brown.