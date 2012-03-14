LONDON, March 14 Dean Richards will take
over as director of rugby at Newcastle Falcons for the 2012/13
season after the former Harlequins coach serves out his
three-year ban from a fake blood injury scandal.
Richards was banned from coaching worldwide for three years
in 2009 after Harlequins winger Tom Williams was found to have
fabricated an injury with fake blood to facilitate a tactical
substitution during a Heineken Cup quarter-final against
Leinster.
Richards, who was director of rugby with the London club at
the time, was deemed to have had overall control of the
incident.
An enquiry discovered that Harlequins had used the tactic on
previous occasions. The club were also fined 300,000 euros
($390,000) while several other club employees were punished for
their roles.
"Dean needs no introduction in the world of rugby, and it
will be a true honour to have him at Newcastle Falcons next
season," owner Semore Kurdi, whose club are currently bottom of
the Premier League, said in a statement on Wednesday.
The former England forward, a huge fan favourite in his
playing days, was "delighted" to get the chance to join
Newcastle after his ban ends in mid-August.
"Whilst there was interest from other clubs, there are two
reasons why I chose the Falcons - the supporters and Semore
Kurdi's ambition for the club," he said.
Newcastle are currently bottom of the Premiership table but
the club said the appointment would go ahead even if there were
to be relegated.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)