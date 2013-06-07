CAPE TOWN, June 7 Uncapped South Africa loose forward Arno Botha will replace the injured Willem Alberts for Saturday's test against Italy in Durban.

Alberts picked up an abdominal strain earlier this week and it was decided on Friday to withdraw him from the test. Botha's place on the bench goes to Marcell Coetzee, who played in all 12 Springbok tests last year.

"It's never ideal losing an experienced member of your squad the day before a test and I feel for Willem, but I also have the utmost confidence in Arno and Marcell, who I rate as two of the most exciting young loose forwards in South Africa," Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Mark Meadows; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)