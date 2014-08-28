CAPE TOWN Aug 28 Loose forward Willem Alberts has been ruled out of South Africa's Rugby Championship tour to Australia and New Zealand and will be replaced by Warren Whiteley after Juan Smith declined the opportunity.

Alberts missed both test victories against Argentina because of a hamstring injury and underwent a fitness test on Thursday where he experienced nerve irritation in his lower back.

"Willem requires further investigation of the symptoms and will see a number of specialists to determine the optimal management plan to get him back performing on the field as soon as possible," said Springbok team doctor Craig Roberts in a press release from SARU on Thursday.

Coach Heyneke Meyer revealed that although Smith had been on standby, the player requested more time to work on his match fitness.

"Juan has very high standards and he wasn't happy with his performance in Salta [last weekend]," said Meyer.

"Warren really impressed me last week, he's been playing very well and it made sense to get him back in. Like Willem, he is very effective with ball in hand and also a great option at the back of the lineout.

"More importantly, Warren is a natural number eight, which is a position where we need cover, but he can play flank as well."

The Springboks play Australia in Perth on Sept. 6 before travelling to Wellington to face the All Blacks a week later. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Robert Woodward)