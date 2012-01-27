- CAPE TOWN Jan 27 Former Leicester coach Heyneke Meyer, who built the Bulls team that provided the foundation of the Springbok squad for the last eight years, was named as the new South Africa national coach on Friday.

The 44-year-old Meyer steered the Bulls to four Currie Cup titles between 2002 and 2006 and then their first Super 14 crown in 2007.

Meyer succeeds the controversial Peter de Villiers, who won a single Tri-Nations title and beat the British and Irish Lions in 2009 before guiding the Springboks to the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup in New Zealand.

Meyer had initially been the favourite to succeed Jake White in 2008 when De Villiers was appointed, and he subsequently quit rugby before joining Leicester in June 2008.

