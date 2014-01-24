CAPE TOWN Jan 24 The South African Rugby Union have confirmed their list of 17 contracted Springbok players for this year, and also revealed they have re-signed World Cup-winning wing JP Pietersen for 2015.

Cheetahs utility back Willie le Roux, who burst on the scene in 2013 with a number of outstanding performances, and Sharks flyhalf/fullback Pat Lambie are the two most notable new additions to the 10 contracted players for this year who were announced in 2013.

The others are loose-forward Marcell Coetzee, centre JJ Engelbrecht, scrumhalf Francois Hougaard, prop Coenie Oosthuizen and lock Flip van der Merwe.

In addition, experienced Sharks wing Pietersen has already committed his future in South Africa by signing a national contract for 2015.

Springbok players currently tied to clubs outside of South Africa were not considered for central contracts.

"I am delighted that we have been able to conclude the contracting of a core Springbok group so early in the year," said South African Rugby Union (SARU) chief executive Jurie Roux.

"In the past discussions have gone on for some months for different reasons at different times. We invariably reached agreement but we are pleased to have been able to conclude this very important matter so early in the year.

"The core group of Springboks are now nationally contracted, which bodes well for the next two seasons as we step up preparations for the Rugby World Cup in England in 2015."

Those players previously contracted were Willem Alberts (loose forward), Jean de Villiers (centre), Bismarck du Plessis (hooker), Jannie du Plessis (prop), Eben Etzebeth (lock), Siya Kolisi (loose forward), Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Frans Steyn (utility back), Adriaan Strauss (hooker) and Duane Vermeulen (number eight).