CAPE TOWN Oct 26 Springbok flyhalf Patrick Lambie scored 23 points as the Natal Sharks ran out 33-19 winners over hosts Western Province in South Africa's Currie Cup final at Newlands on Saturday.

Lambie landed five penalties, two drop-goals and a conversion to give the Sharks their first national championship since 2010 after losing in the final in the previous two years.

Sharks scrumhalf Charl McLeod scored his side's two tries, his first an intercept inside six minutes as the Durban franchise took the lead early on and never relinquished their advantage.

Cape Town-based Western Province were the defending champions in the competition after their victory over the Sharks in last year's final. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Alison Wildey)