CAPE TOWN, June 2 Stormers centre Damian de Allende withdrew from South Africa's squad on Monday due to injury and will be replaced by Lions flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff.

De Allende, one of seven uncapped players in the group to face Wales and Scotland this month, suffered a medial knee ligament problem in Saturday's Super Rugby victory over the Sharks.

The 22-year-old was taken for scans by the Springbok medical team on Monday and will be sidelined for four to six weeks.

South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer said Boshoff, also uncapped, was one of the unlucky players to miss out when the initial squad was named on Saturday.

"Despite already losing Jean de Villiers and Jaque Fourie to injury we still have good depth in the midfield which is why we decided to call up Marnitz," Meyer said in a South Africa Rugby Union statement.

"This is a great opportunity for Marnitz who I've known for a number of years. Everyone knows his goal-kicking is sublime but I was very impressed with the way in which he controlled the game in the Lions' victory over the Bulls at the weekend."

South Africa host Wales on June 14 and 21 and will play Scotland on June 28. Before that they take on a World XV in an exhibition match in Cape Town this Saturday.