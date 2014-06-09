CAPE TOWN, June 9 South Africa have ruled out Stormers centre Juan de Jongh and uncapped Lions flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff for the first test against Wales in Durban on Saturday.

De Jongh was hospitalized on Sunday night with a severe chest infection and is only likely to be discharged on Wednesday, the South African Rugby Union said on Monday.

Boshoff has a grade one ankle strain and although the Springbok medical staff expect him to return to training later this week, he will not be considered for the King's Park test.

A decision on both players' involvement in the second test against Wales on June 21 and fixture against Scotland a week later will be made following the first test although they will both remain with the squad for now.

South Africa announced on Sunday that Bulls lock Flip van der Merwe would be given this coming weekend off to attend his brother's wedding, but would return to the squad for the second match against Wales. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Martyn Herman)