CAPE TOWN Dec 4 South Africa captain Jean de Villiers says he is hopeful of being fit for the World Cup in England in September after having reconstructive surgery on his left knee on Thursday.

De Villiers, 33, dislocated his kneecap in the 12-6 defeat by Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and early estimates suggested he would be out of action for at least eight months.

"The procedure went well but at this stage it is difficult to determine an exact return in terms of time frame," team doctor Craig Roberts said in a statement.

"The use of an artificial graft should speed up his rehabilitation and hopefully increase his chances of making a successful return."

De Villiers said his sights were set on getting back in time for the World Cup.

"My focus will now be on the arrival of our third child in the coming days," he added.

"Thereafter it will be about recovering as soon as possible so I can start with my rehabilitation. I will do everything in my power to get to England." (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)